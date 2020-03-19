Ravens announce Calais Campbell acquisition, extension

Getty Images

We’ve known for a few days that the Ravens had agreed to acquire defensive lineman Calais Campbell in a trade with the Jaguars and that trade went from pending to official on Thursday afternoon.

The Ravens announced that they sent a 2020 fifth-round pick to Jacksonville in exchange for the veteran addition to their defensive front. They also confirmed that they have agreed to extend Campbell’s contract through the 2021 season.

The team didn’t reveal the terms of that extension, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Campbell will make a guaranteed $20 million and up to $27 million overall over the next two seasons.

Campbell isn’t the only addition to the defensive line in Baltimore. They’ve also agreed to a deal with former Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers.