Report: Dolphins, Falcons showed most interest in a Todd Gurley trade

Getty Images

The Rams cut running back Todd Gurley on Thursday. Before they did it, they tried to trade him.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins and Falcons showed the most interest in trading for Gurley, in recent weeks.

Ultimately (obviously) a deal wasn’t done. And now that Gurley has been released, he’s free to sign with any team, at any time. And of his $34.5 million in fully-guaranteed money, offsets apply to only $2.55 million of the compensation he earns elsewhere.

So now the question becomes whether and to what extent he’ll earn significant dollars with a new team. He’s no longer a workhorse tailback, and he’ll be paid accordingly.

There’s another angle to this that merits consideration, and on which no light has been shed. Although Gurley was not released with a failed physical designation, Gurley may argue that he’s not healthy — which would trigger $10.5 million in additional guarantees for 2020 and 2021. While pursuing a new job, he’ll need to consider whether he’ll make more money by taking the position that he’s not healthy enough to pass a physical.