Report: Dolphins tried to bring Tua Tagovailoa in before team facilities closed

The Dolphins brought former Washington State quarterback Jordan Love and former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins into their facility for visits last week before the NFL put an end to all pre-draft meetings as part of the new protocols put in place by the COVID-19 situation.

They reportedly had designs on meeting with another one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports they wanted to meet with former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but weren’t able to set it up before the order came to close the facility.

The Dolphins have been linked to Tagovailoa as a possible selection with the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft, although there’s been some thought that they may need to trade up in order to ensure they have a chance to pick him. Making that kind of call would be easier with a chance to talk to Tagovailoa or attend a workout, but circumstances won’t allow that to happen.

Tagovailoa did get clearance to resume working out after last year’s hip injury, which alleviates some concern. A workout for the Dolphins and other teams to watch on video would seem to be a possibility, although there’s no word of anything planned on that front at the moment.