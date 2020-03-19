Report: “Framework” of deal in place to send Darius Slay to Eagles with extension

Getty Images

Darius Slay expressed a desire through his Twitter account on Wednesday evening that he hoped a trade to a new would be coming in the near future.

That hope apparently is becoming a reality just a few hours later. According to Josina Anderson of ESPN.com, the framework for a deal is in place that would send Slay from the Detroit Lions to the Philadelphia Eagles. The trade would also come with a new three-year contract extension for Slay as well.

Slay has been seeking a front line deal in a new contract and skipped offseason workouts last year in a display of his discontent. The Lions had reportedly been exploring trade opportunities for Slay recently and appear to have determined they’ve gotten the best offers they would get at this point.

Slay, a three-time Pro Bowler, would immediately provide a big boost for an Eagles secondary that had significant issues last season.