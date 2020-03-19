Report: Logan Ryan open to short-term deal

Getty Images

PFT’s top-100 free agents list is picked over. Only 28 players remain available, including only four of the top 35.

There are obvious reasons why the top two — Jameis Winston and Jadeveon Clowney — remain unsigned. Robby Anderson‘s market has been slow to develop, and it appears the same with Logan Ryan.

The former Titans cornerback ranks 35th on PFT’s list.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ryan “is open to entertaining all offers and will consider short-term deal.” Rapoport, though, adds that Ryan won’t take less than the $10 million he earned last year.

Ryan just turned 29 and has missed only three games in seven years. He has 11 career sacks, 17 interceptions and nine forced fumbles.

Ryan, of course, famously ended Tom Brady‘s career in New England with a pick-six on what turned out to be the quarterback’s final throw for the Patriots.