Report: Melvin Gordon has no offers close to the one he turned down in 2019

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 19, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT
Getty Images

Free agent running back Melvin Gordon may be feeling some regret right now.

Gordon held out from the first four games of the regular season last year in search of a better contract, but the Chargers never gave him the kind of offer he wanted. Now he’s a free agent, and not only is he still not getting the offer he wants, but he’s not even getting an offer as good as what the Chargers offered last year.

Mike Garafolo said on NFL Network that Gordon hasn’t received “anything remotely close” to the offer he could have had with the Chargers last year, which Garafolo reports was worth around $10 million a year.

It’s not surprising that Gordon isn’t getting many big offers, given that he finished last season with a career-low 612 rushing yards, and an average of just 3.8 yards per carry. NFL teams are increasingly deciding that running backs just aren’t worth a lot of money, and the few who get big contracts are coming off much better years than Gordon had in 2019.

The Chargers, meanwhile, have invested a long-term deal in running back Austin Ekeler, so staying with the Chargers is probably not an option for Gordon.

There may be a lesson here for Gordon and other players in understanding their own value. If your market value isn’t high, testing the free market isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Report: Melvin Gordon has no offers close to the one he turned down in 2019

  1. He’s a top RB, but it’s a QB league. The forward pass sells. That’s the bottom line.

  2. This is going to be a painful lesson for Gordon and a great bargain for some RB needy team.

  4. raiderbri100 says:

    March 19, 2020 at 2:13 pm

    See Todd Gurley, buyer beware
    ——————————————————————-
    Soon Ezekial Elliott will be buyer beware (part 2).

  5. We need another RB in GB, but I would never trust a guy who sat out 4 games. One year prove it contract for $6M.

  6. Congratulations, you played yourself. RBs are a dime a dozen in today’s pass happy NFL. Sorry to say but the days of RBs getting megadeals are probably over this decade.

  11. For a RB to be paid top dollar the deciding factor is consistency. And the only back who has been to this day is Zeke. Bell hurt himself holding out, Gurley has arthritis and is a shell of himself, McCaffery is gonna be a vegetable the way he is overused, and Henry has only had 1 really good year. Yea he rushed for over 1000 yards 2 years ago, but barely. Zeke didnt reset the market, he is his own market. I’d say about 10 mil a year is a fair market for everyone else.

  13. well, can you blame him? How is a man supposed to function on $10 million a year? lol. RBs are just going to have accept that with salaries way, way up across positions, theirs will be the position that suffers because they are largely replaceable and the risk of rapid decline in production is too high.

  14. Turning down that contract was ill-advised. You could have e written this post on the day he did.

  15. Blame that one on his agent those are the people that are SUPPOSED to be giving their client the best advice, and if his agent was looking out for HIS clients best interests than this wouldn’t have happened, but unfortunately for Gordon he has the WRONG agent. Go look up Damarius Bilbo’s shady record and you’ll see what I’m talking about

  16. Chris Carson is better than Melvin Gordon and Seattle won’t commit to him at all. The only position in football that takes a constant beating is RB. 15-25 collisions a game. Yet the league undervalues them.

  18. Like it or not the league has changed in that the days of having an every down ultra expensive RB superstar are just about over. Most teams have moved to a RB by committee approach and continually draft fresh RB’s to replace those that are not producing or injury prone. The big money goes to the QB’s where the rules have made having a good one a priority for all teams which is why even mediocre ones pull in big bucks.

  20. As that Great Philosopher Harry Callahan once said ” A Man’s got to know his limitations”

  22. He should be reaching out to T.B. for a short 1-2 yr deal and hope for a solid healthy year with a deep playoff run. Then try again next year. But he is not getting more than a deal like Howard signed with Miami. Times have changed and the RB is not a focal point of your offense.

  23. There are some days when I shake my head at humanity. Its not expressly stated as obvious as Sprewell’s infamous “feed my family” quote, but some of these players simultaneously think:
    -$10 million is not long-term security

    -Take up a huge percentage of the team’s salary cap, yet want to win consistently

    -Sign a multi-year “long-term security” type of deal……then want to change it 2 years later when some other dude who they think they are better than….”is now making more.”
    …Okay, we only math-out now + future, we never consider the past?

    -Invest zero financial capital & yet expect some kind of capital gains.

    I tune in to watch Chess & have little interest in the opinions of the Chess-pieces.

  24. If I’m the Bucs, I try and bring in both Gordon and AB (pending reinstatement) on cheap 1 year prove it deals. Why not go for it? If you could get these 2 guys for a combined $12-15 million, you’d field a potentially top 5 offense. Evans and AB on the outside with Godwin and Howard over the middle and MGIII underneath. Sounds fun to me.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!