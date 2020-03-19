Report: Rams make Brandin Cooks available in trade

Getty Images

The prospect of the Rams trading running back Todd Gurley has been bandied about for some time and, as PFT reported, the team is discussing a potential move before his $5 million roster bonus for the 2021 season becomes guaranteed on Friday.

That’s reportedly not the only potential trade that the Rams are considering, however. Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that the team has also made wide receiver Brandin Cooks available in a trade.

Cooks is under contract through the 2023 season and is set to make $8 million with a cap hit of $16.8 million this season. As with Gurley, a trade would lead to a large amount of dead money on the Rams’ cap.

Cooks caught 42 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last season. That was a sharp drop in production after four straight years with at least 65 catches, 1,082 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.