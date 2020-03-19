Report: Rams make Brandin Cooks available in trade

Posted by Josh Alper on March 19, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT
The prospect of the Rams trading running back Todd Gurley has been bandied about for some time and, as PFT reported, the team is discussing a potential move before his $5 million roster bonus for the 2021 season becomes guaranteed on Friday.

That’s reportedly not the only potential trade that the Rams are considering, however. Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that the team has also made wide receiver Brandin Cooks available in a trade.

Cooks is under contract through the 2023 season and is set to make $8 million with a cap hit of $16.8 million this season. As with Gurley, a trade would lead to a large amount of dead money on the Rams’ cap.

Cooks caught 42 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last season. That was a sharp drop in production after four straight years with at least 65 catches, 1,082 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

  1. Yea life sucks when you move to LA and want to make a splash to get fans in the door. Now 2 years later they have buyer remorse. You got to give them credit for trying.

  2. It was also a sharp drop from the O-Line and the QB and the RB. If Cooks’ consussions haven’t sapped him, and he can stay on the field, he’s still really good.

  4. I bet he goes to TB.

    Keep in mind, in 2017 with NE’s supposed BAD O Line (I laugh myself silly with that analysis), Brady took on a lot of hits early that season, waiting on Cooks to run his deep routes.

    I think this is why BB walked from Cooks, got the 1st rder, fleeced Les Snead, and then went on to win another SB.

    Arians system features a lot of deeper routes. I cannot see Brady succeeding very well with TB’s poor OL and lackl of RBs, allowing playaction to alleviate those deep routes.

    But, I can see why Brady would want someone familiar to get on board faster, because without OTAS or mini-camp, Brady and his teammates will be up the creek come Auagust.

  5. Dude is a great talent but his concussions are a killer. I can’t see anyone trading for him without him doing a reworked cheap deal and the Rams asking price to be a Day 3 pick.

  7. Always nice to see a team to go ‘all-in’ and/or overpay a mediocre QB like he’s elite and then implode. The Rams and Vikings are paying the price for swinging and missing badly.

  10. “Mr. Snead… Howie Roseman is on line 1, 2, 3, and 4, and he is also in the waiting room wanting to speak to you”

  12. arealisticpackerfan says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:13 pm
    And, the only reason to think teams would do that is for duping their fanbases for PSLs.

    The Jets did this back in 2009 heading intot he Lockout. Minny had a new stadium to pimp and LA is trying to get one and to make money right now.

    That’s the pattern. But, LA, Minny, etc, now TB, they NO CHANCE at a SB win carrying a 30 mil per QB. Any player at 20+ mil other than QB, is a huge risk and not recommended.

    Look at Calvin Johsnon and Matt Stafford’s deals at the same time. Andre Johsnon/Arian Foster…same time. FAIl and FAIL.

    Look at Baltimore right now walking from Pierce and overpaying 34 year old Calais Campnbell and Judon at bloated deals in ONE spot (DL) on the roster. FAIL.

    You need to offset your big ivvestments like that with internal signings preferable, and then draft well, and just build your middle roster with mid level FAs.

    That way when some player, say 29 or 30 gets the boot due to cap hell, you have the leverage as a GM.

    Watch what happens with NE walking to get comp picks from all of these players AND BB gets bargains in the 2nd wave of FA, sitting on a redshirted draft class from 2019 that could be REALLY good, and then 12 draft picks to control the draft board in 2020.

    Rinse and repeat. People can either learn from the master or they can pretend another way is better, when we all know it isn’t.

    Brady or no Brady, BB will not change how he does it.

