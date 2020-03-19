Report: Tom Brady getting physical in NY Thursday

Getty Images

Word on Wednesday night was that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were still finalizing language in his contract because it is “more challenging this offseason than any time in recent memory.”

That suggested the delay was related to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the challenges that have arisen because of the inability to travel to team facilities for physicals that have accompanied such signings in the past. If that was the hurdle, it will reportedly be cleared on Thursday.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that Brady will be taking a physical in New York on Thursday and that “everything is moving along just fine” toward the finalization of the contract.

If the physical wasn’t the issue, it’s unclear what might be the complication with putting the finishing touches on the deal. On the flip side, it’s unclear why Brady would be moving ahead with the physical if there is some other outstanding issue.

We’ll likely hear if there is some other stumbling block that will keep Brady to the Buccaneers from becoming official, but taking the physical suggests Brady is ready to make it so.