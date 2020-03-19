Saints exercise fifth-year options on Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk

Getty Images

The Saints have exercised the 2021 fifth-year options on cornerback Marshon Lattimore and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Lattimore and Ramczyk become the first members of the 2017 draft class to have their options picked up. Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, fifth-year options are fully guaranteed.

Lattimore and Ramczyk have earned them.

Lattimore, 23, has earned Pro Bowl honors twice in three seasons. He has made eight interceptions, 44 pass breakups and five forced fumbles.

Ramczyk, 25, has started 47 of a possible 48 games, and he earned All-Pro honors in 2019.