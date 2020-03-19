Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

Posted by Mike Florio on March 19, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL is taking COVID-19 very seriously, and on Thursday an example of a positive COVID-19 test from within NFL community underscored that it should be.

Saints coach Sean Payton told ESPN that he has tested positive for the virus.

There’s no mention as to whether Payton, 56, is suffering from any symptoms. Many who have the virus have no symptoms, or mild ones.

Payton told ESPN that he came forward with the diagnosis to encourage people to “heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly.”

Amen to that. We wish Coach Payton a quick recovery, and we thank him for shining a light on the importance of doing whatever we can to limit the spread of the virus.

17 responses to “Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

  2. tylawspick6 says:
    March 19, 2020 at 4:29 pm
    Wow, he’s 56, too.
    —————————————–

    And your point?

    The death rate starts to increase for those over 50 years of age. Those under 50 years who are infected have a death rate of 0.2-0.4%, while for those 50-59 years it’s 1.3%.

    For those 60-69 years it’s 3.6%, for 70 to 79 year olds it’s 8.0% and for those over 80 years of age it is 14.8%.

  3. I’m hearing a lot of stories that regular Joe Blow can’t even get tested. Just the rich guys.

  7. Some of these high $ sports figures are living in a different world than the rest of us and think it could never happen to them (Rudy G., Durant). Well think again!. I hope they all recover fully and learn that it can happen to anyone.

  8. fishfan77 says:
    March 19, 2020 at 4:35 pm
    2 7 Rate This

    ———————

    Correct. I said he’s 56. Can you read or no?

  10. All the best, Mr. Payton. Any trolls on here relishing in this information should be ashamed. They won’t be, but they damn well should.

  13. tylawspick6 says:
    March 19, 2020 at 4:43 pm
    fishfan77 says:
    March 19, 2020 at 4:35 pm
    ——————

    56 isn’t that old. I mean there are a lot of people in the nfl way more at risk. Your teams coach is pushing 70. That’s a lot more risky

  14. The death rate starts to increase for those over 50 years of age. Those under 50 years who are infected have a death rate of 0.2-0.4%, while for those 50-59 years it’s 1.3%.

    For those 60-69 years it’s 3.6%, for 70 to 79 year olds it’s 8.0% and for those over 80 years of age it is 14.8%.

    I turn 50 in two weeks. Should I go try to catch this disease now? The statistics show my likelihood of survival will be 3-5x’s greater if I catch it now vs the end of the month

  16. “I’m hearing a lot of stories that regular Joe Blow can’t even get tested. Just the rich guys.”
    ___________

    Essentially true. My city is just now setting up central places to do larger scale testing but wait times are measured in hours. Up until now you either needed a doctor’s note or to be admitted to the hospital. Actor Idris Elba announced he’d tested positive but had no symptoms–very few regular people who aren’t rich or famous can say that.

