Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The NFL is taking COVID-19 very seriously, and on Thursday an example of a positive COVID-19 test from within NFL community underscored that it should be.

Saints coach Sean Payton told ESPN that he has tested positive for the virus.

There’s no mention as to whether Payton, 56, is suffering from any symptoms. Many who have the virus have no symptoms, or mild ones.

Payton told ESPN that he came forward with the diagnosis to encourage people to “heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly.”

Amen to that. We wish Coach Payton a quick recovery, and we thank him for shining a light on the importance of doing whatever we can to limit the spread of the virus.