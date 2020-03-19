Shaq Barrett on Tom Brady: We should make a lot of noise this year

Getty Images

Shaq Barrett didn’t get a chance to hit the open market as a free agent this year, but said before he got the franchise tag that he wanted to remain with the Buccaneers and he found out a short time later that there’d be a new quarterback leading the offense.

That quarterback is Tom Brady, of course, and Tampa’s leading pass rusher said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that his first thought upon hearing the news was “championship.”

“I was excited. He puts us right at the top of anything,” Barrett said. “The way we were playing late in the year as a defense, the sky’s the limit for us. We should be able to make a lot of noise this year.”

Barrett was in Denver when Peyton Manning was there and said he saw the impact that Manning had on fan interest and attendance. Early signs are that Brady will have the same impact, which has Barrett predicting a “full house every single time” he’s on the field.