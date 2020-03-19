Titans push back season ticket payments

Getty Images

At a time when many people have more pressing economic concerns, the Titans are cutting their fans a bit of a break.

According to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, the Titans are extending their deadline for season ticket payments.

It had been pushed back once from March 16 to March 23, and now the first installment payments are due May 4.

More details for their fans are coming tomorrow, but it’s a common sense move at a time when it’s unclear when the business of football — or any business — will return to normal.