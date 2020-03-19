Vikings announce new deal with Dan Bailey

Getty Images

The Vikings have made if official, announcing they have agreed to terms to re-sign kicker Dan Bailey.

Now that they finally have found a reliable place kicker, the Vikings didn’t want to lose him.

Bailey, 32, made 27 of 29 field goal attempts and 40 of 44 extra points last season.

He began 2017 as the NFL’s all-time most accurate kicker at 89.5 percent but back and groin injuries that season led to four missed games, five missed field goals and his first two career missed extra points.

Brett Maher beat out Bailey for the job in Dallas in 2018.

Bailey has made 84.2 percent of his field goals in two seasons in Minnesota and 93.3 percent of his extra points.