With Tom Brady on board, Buccaneers raise ticket prices

Supply. Demand.

An exercise in economics has played out in Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers have wisely adjusted the price point for tickets to see the team play, given the arrival of the greatest quarterback in league history.

According to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, the Buccaneers have bumped the price of all non-club seats at Raymond James Stadium by 15 percent.

For season tickets, the increase ranges from $135 to $255 each, based on 10 home games for the regular season and preseason.

Few are complaining, and for good reason. The Buccaneers have struggled to contend in the 18 years since winning their only Super Bowl. While Brady may not guarantee a February parade, from September through December the cannons will be firing and butts will be in red seats that often are conspicuously empty.

28 responses to “With Tom Brady on board, Buccaneers raise ticket prices

    Glazer is taking advantage of those fans. Those fimnicky fairweather Florida fanbases will never underatand why they can’t win anything.

    Keep it up! lol

    They are 2 AFC teams in Florida and there’s always 2 I will know to be .500 or worse or a paper tiger (Jax in 2017) with an eventual collapse due to poor teambuild.

  3. What better way to encourage a wary populace to return to social gatherings with 60,000 of their closest friends than a price hike!

  4. Most teams have announce ticket price increases for the 2020 season.

    In hindsight,… it’s bad timing considering the issues we’re dealing with.

  5. He should have just retired. I’m so glad my team didn’t sign some super old quarterback who falls to the ground while he throws to avoid hits.

  7. Joe Montana gave the Chiefs some clout too. It’s temporary, and the moment Brady gets clobbered and misses time…..fans will realize they were duped.

  10. Completely tone deaf. No consideration whatsoever to the current crisis.
    TB12 will not be thrilled to join an organization with no heart completely disconnected from the world. Journalists should do their job and ask explanations to the team and TB12.

  11. Yeah, that’s nice. Lots of people losing jobs and income, businesses likely closing, so lets raise ticket prices. Talk about tone deaf. Great PR move.

  12. Cannons firing from September to December? As if nothing else is going on in the world right now that will affect the NFL season…

  14. I hope they schedule New Orleans at Tampa Bay on opening week. They need to have the Brady-Brees games early before one of them gets hurt.

  He should have just retired. I'm so glad my team didn't sign some super old quarterback who falls to the ground while he throws to avoid hits.
    The typical cowardly response. Will never state which team he roots for to ensure no one comes back to remind him his team stinks and hasn’t won anything in years.

  17. Sylvain Dulude says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:39 pm
    But, Brady wanted to be the highest paid and he made his choice. Kind of off for a guy so concerned about his TB12 brand, don’t you think?

    He was warned the grass isn’t always greener and he’s going to find that out.

    How you openly choose to leave the Mercedes of the NFL to a Chrysler product is beyond me.

  18. jakethesnake123 says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:35 pm
    Supply and demand. They could double those prices and still sell out.
    Double? Seriously?
    I’ll take that bet.

  19. Kolo Jezdec says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:40 pm
    Yeah, that’s nice. Lots of people losing jobs and income, businesses likely closing, so lets raise ticket prices. Talk about tone deaf. Great PR move

    Oh get over it!!!

    No one is forcing people to buy them you either do or you don’t Your choice.

    People like you are annoying as hell

  21. Wait till they see him throw the ball into the dirt 7 times /game when he hears footsteps and see ghosts….more than ever over the last 2 years.

    Caveat emptor

  23. > An exercise in economics has played out in Tampa Bay,
    > where the Buccaneers have wisely adjusted the price point for tickets
    > to see the team play, given the arrival of the greatest quarterback in league history.

    wisely?
    Here’s another exercise in economics. A lot of people are hurting very badly and many will re-adjust priorities, realizing they don’t need football even at the price it was before.

  24. Still think Tommie Boy would have been a better fit with “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

  26. infectorman says:
    March 19, 2020 at 1:10 pm
    Wait till they see him throw the ball into the dirt 7 times /game when he hears footsteps and see ghosts….more than ever over the last 2 years.

    Caveat emptor

    Andn, when else did he do that? It started in his MVP season, but only in the postseason vs the Jets in January of 2011. And then, it carried into 2012, a little bit in 2013 although he truly didn’t have very good weapons in 2013.

    Then BB drafted JimmyG and guess who looked like pre 2007 Brady again? Brady!

    Some of our fans haven’t even realized how the 2007 acquisition of Moss/Welker, etc, basically indirectly conditioned Brady to think all he had to do was stand

    Go read Phil Perry’s NBC sports piece on Brady this week. Everything that Sam guy from PFF said is what I was saying as these things were happening. The shotgun spread abuses in those years, throwing or wanting to throw from the exact same spot, over and over and over 45+ times without caring about using a run game. That happened MOST of the time from 2007-2012.

    That’s when he started the ghost dodging. It’s also when Brady Lock was invented, where only the Binkies were worthy of being thrown to, and the defenses knew this.

    This happened this year.

    So, why do you think BB moved on? Yep. He didn’t want to see it again.

    What happened to Malcolm Butler just happened to Brady. If you’re going to freelance and not focus and then ask for more money, well, you’re gone.

  27. I guess you raise prices when you think you can get it.

    Personally I’d rather see the finish product first before I buy!

  28. infectorman says:
    March 19, 2020 at 1:10 pm
    Wait till they see him throw the ball into the dirt 7 times /game when he hears footsteps and see ghosts….more than ever over the last 2 years.

    Caveat emptor

    And you k ow how many of those were intentional? Oh you don’t ?
    Tom Brady and Aron Rogers where ranked one and two last season in intentional throw always. That’s what smart QB do to avoid a lose by sack or forcing into coverage and risk a pick.

    If Winston would have done that last years he may not have had 30 ints.

