With Tom Brady on board, Buccaneers raise ticket prices

Getty Images

Supply. Demand.

An exercise in economics has played out in Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers have wisely adjusted the price point for tickets to see the team play, given the arrival of the greatest quarterback in league history.

According to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, the Buccaneers have bumped the price of all non-club seats at Raymond James Stadium by 15 percent.

For season tickets, the increase ranges from $135 to $255 each, based on 10 home games for the regular season and preseason.

Few are complaining, and for good reason. The Buccaneers have struggled to contend in the 18 years since winning their only Super Bowl. While Brady may not guarantee a February parade, from September through December the cannons will be firing and butts will be in red seats that often are conspicuously empty.