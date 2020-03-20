Arthur Blank’s foundation pledges $5.4 million to COVID-19 relief efforts

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced last week that he would pay all hourly employees of the Falcons, his MLS team and Mercedes-Benz Stadium that were put out of work by cancellations caused by COVID-19.

On Friday, Blank’s foundation announced further efforts to aid those outside his businesses. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has pledged $5.4 million to organizations in Georgia and Montana for immediate and long-term assistance.

“As a Family Foundation we have always believed that it is the power of many that will make the greatest impact on the most pressing issues in our society,” Blank said in a statement. “This is that moment — to join together to truly harness the power of all of us to address a challenge that knows no boundaries and has no precedent in our lifetimes.”

The foundation will grant $5 million to the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund established by United Way of Greater Atlanta. Those funds will go to non-profits “that address food insecurity, housing stability, medical supports and childcare.”

Other grants will go to support public schools in Atlanta, the Atlanta Police Foundation, organizations supporting native and Latino populations in Montana, food banks and organizations working with the homeless.