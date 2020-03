Getty Images

The Bears are bringing back linebacker Isaiah Irving on a one-year deal, Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com reports.

Fishbain adds that Irving had interest elsewhere but chose to return.

Irving, 25, spent his first three seasons in Chicago.

He has played 33 games, mostly on special teams. Irving has played 285 career snaps on defense and 430 on special teams.

Irving has 27 tackles, four quarterback hits and a sack in his career.

Last season, Irving made 14 tackles in 13 games.