Ben Roethlisberger: I’m throwing without pain for first time in years

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger resumed throwing last month after last year’s season-ending right elbow injury and said it felt “amazing” to be able to throw again.

Roethlisberger has continued throwing the ball since then and the results haven’t gotten any worse in the interim. He said he plans to go from throwing twice a week to three times a week as he continues down the path to returning to the lineup.

“I have no doubts I’m going to be able to come back and play well — none,” Roethlisberger said, via Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gaette. “I have complete confidence in that. I’m throwing without pain for the first time in years. Some games, I would have a little pain. Some games, I would have a lot of pain. But in the New England game and the Seattle game [last season], it got to be too much. To be able to throw without pain now? That feels nice. That’s a nice feeling. I know I’m not getting any younger, but I feel younger because I don’t have any pain.”

Roethlisberger said his plan was to be somewhere around “80, 90, 100 percent” by the time of OTAs and minicamp, but the change to the offseason schedule due to COVID-19 may change how quickly he pushes his rehab program along in the coming weeks.