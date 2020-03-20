Bills announce Stefon Diggs trade is official

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 20, 2020, 11:34 AM EDT
Stefon Diggs is officially a Buffalo Bill.

The trade sending Diggs from the Vikings had been reported early this week, but teams were slow to make moves official as players needed extra time to get physical exams conducted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today the Bills officially announced it.

Diggs will be the Bills’ No. 1 receiver and should provide a big boost to their offense, although the question remains whether quarterback Josh Allen will become an accurate enough passer to make use of Diggs’ skills.

The Bills gave up their first-round draft pick along with fifth- and sixth-round picks this year and a 2021 fourth-round pick to get Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick. It was an aggressive move for a Bills team that thinks it’s ready to win the AFC East. The Vikings are getting a lot of draft capital back, but they’ve lost a major playmaker who won’t be easy to replace.

  1. Diggs is a great player, but unless he is the absolute, unquestioned, focal point of that offense, you are going to see sideline outbursts, awol during weekly meetings and practices, and of course, tweets that are all about him.

    If the game is on the line, Allen better be pinpoint accurate, and to Diggs, otherwise the Bills are going to quickly regret this decision.

  3. He won’t be easy to replace but he was underutilized anyway. A rookie from this deep WR draft and a low-price veteran free agent along with Adam Thielen will give you a solid WR corps. I’ll miss Diggs but he expects perfection from everyone but himself. It’s pretty annoying to hear him complain about being missed when he was open on a deep route while the QB is running for his life, but the QB isn’t complaining about the interception he threw because a perfect ball to Diggs bounced off his facemask.

    Good luck, Josh Allen.

  4. Good move for the Bills and BillsMafia. Diggs will produce with a lot of short plays and turn them in to big ones to make up for any Allen inaccuracies

  5. Enjoy the key drops, fumbles and eventual headache when he realizes he was better off with the Vikings.

  6. Josh will miss him, alot. With that said, Diggs will turn back to his cry baby ways and start his usual bs. Notice we haven’t heard from Diggs but once? He never thought a trade might stick him in Buffalo!!! Enjoy the cold in that oversized, crumbling high school stadium.

  8. With the trade being official now, that means the Vikings officially have 12 picks in this year’s draft.

    Thank you Buffalo for picks #22, 155 and 201 in this year’s draft and your 4th rounder in 2021.

    That and a 3rd round and 2 7th round comp picks give Spielman a lot of ammunition to replace a mercurial WR.

    Diggs has a lot of talent when he chooses to focus on the game, but he has proven to be easily distracted.

  9. Diggs said he is jazzed to be here. This Allen inaccuracies is way overblown. Last season, he improved dramatically from his rookie year. Hes been training with Jordan Palmer all offseason, who said he’s improving greatly, especially downfield, when he shone yr 1. Diggs will get with the program. It’s like NE in that respect. Team first. I’m sure they talked about it before the trade. Diggs is also a few yrs older. With age often comes maturity. I’m not concerned. Beane is no dummy. McDermott is no walk over.

  10. If he was unhappy with Cousins, wait until he sees Josh Allen’s random scattershots twelve feet over his head,

