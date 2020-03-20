Bills announce Stefon Diggs trade is official

Getty Images

Stefon Diggs is officially a Buffalo Bill.

The trade sending Diggs from the Vikings had been reported early this week, but teams were slow to make moves official as players needed extra time to get physical exams conducted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today the Bills officially announced it.

Diggs will be the Bills’ No. 1 receiver and should provide a big boost to their offense, although the question remains whether quarterback Josh Allen will become an accurate enough passer to make use of Diggs’ skills.

The Bills gave up their first-round draft pick along with fifth- and sixth-round picks this year and a 2021 fourth-round pick to get Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick. It was an aggressive move for a Bills team that thinks it’s ready to win the AFC East. The Vikings are getting a lot of draft capital back, but they’ve lost a major playmaker who won’t be easy to replace.