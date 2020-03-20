Broncos sign Melvin Gordon

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Chargers signed former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris as a free agent earlier this month and the Broncos signed a former member of the Chargers on Friday.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that running back Melvin Gordon has agreed to a two-year deal with his former AFC West rivals. Gordon and Harris each wore No. 25 for their former clubs, should anyone be in the market for more symmetry.

The deal is worth $16 million with $13.5 million in guaranteed money.

Gordon reportedly turned down a deal with the Chargers last year in the neighborhood of $10 million per season before holding out through the first four weeks of the regular season. Gordon ran 162 times for 612 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 42 passes once he did report for duty.

The Broncos said before free agency that they’d see about an extension for running back Phillip Lindsay after free agency. Gordon’s deal may make that less likely, but it will be some time before we know which way things break for the Broncos’ leading rusher in the last two seasons.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Broncos sign Melvin Gordon

  1. Why? You already have a stud in Lindsey and Gordon has proven he can’t be effective unless he’s getting all the touches and get into a rhythm (See, Eckler)

  3. Great idea with that holdout! His agent is a genius. How do they not understand their market value?

  6. As a long time Bronco fan I’m ok with this as now we have a 1-2 punch. Sad we thought we had a pass catching running back in Theo Riddick. But like a lot of our recent pickup they sit on the bench for a year or 2 with nagging injuries which is no help at all.

  9. If they fix their line (that’s a big if), this could turn into a good offensive move. Lock, Lindsey, and Gordon may work well.

  11. kurdishpats1 says:
    March 20, 2020 at 1:55 pm
    Why? You already have a stud in Lindsey and Gordon has proven he can’t be effective unless he’s getting all the touches and get into a rhythm (See, Eckler)

    ——-

    I love Lindsay. But he’s not built to be a workhorse. That’s asking for trouble, and he’s electric the second he’s on the field so hes not a guy that needs 30 carries to get going

  12. Lindsay is a homegrown player and went to the pro bowl as a rookie. Last year in his second season, he was average 4.5 yards per carry, but his career average is 4.9 yards per carry.

    Meanwhile, they’re trying to replace Lindsay with a guy who averages 4.0 yards per carry, had half as many yards, and who was a holdout last year.

    No wonder Chris Harris and Emanuel Sanders couldn’t wait to get out of Denver.

  13. Dumb move by elway. Pay your own first! This is not an upgrade at the position And now you’ve alienated Lindsay for a RB that may not even work out!

  14. Like the signing. They will have a good running game and Fangio can focus on the defense. Running the ball and good defense wins games.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!