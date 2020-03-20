Broncos sign Melvin Gordon

Getty Images

The Chargers signed former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris as a free agent earlier this month and the Broncos signed a former member of the Chargers on Friday.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that running back Melvin Gordon has agreed to a two-year deal with his former AFC West rivals. Gordon and Harris each wore No. 25 for their former clubs, should anyone be in the market for more symmetry.

The deal is worth $16 million with $13.5 million in guaranteed money.

Gordon reportedly turned down a deal with the Chargers last year in the neighborhood of $10 million per season before holding out through the first four weeks of the regular season. Gordon ran 162 times for 612 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 42 passes once he did report for duty.

The Broncos said before free agency that they’d see about an extension for running back Phillip Lindsay after free agency. Gordon’s deal may make that less likely, but it will be some time before we know which way things break for the Broncos’ leading rusher in the last two seasons.