Bucs re-signing Kevin Minter

Kevin Minter is returning to Tampa.

The Bucs have reached agreement on a one-year deal with the linebacker, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Minter, 29, has spent the past two seasons with the Bucs. He has appeared in 21 games with two starts.

The Cardinals made Minter a second-round choice in 2013, and he was with Arizona for his first four seasons.

He went to Cincinnati in 2017 before landing in Tampa the next season.

Minter has appeared in 91 games with 46 starts in his seven seasons, making 299 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, six sacks, 18 quarterback hits and six pass breakups.