Cardinals announce DeAndre Hopkins trade as official

The Cardinals have made it official, as they should be in a hurry to do.

The team announced the trade that sent the awful contract of running back David Johnson to the Texans for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he’s already talked to quarterback Kyler Murray about the transaction, and that he’s “through the roof.”

“To have a young quarterback, a guy you’re trying to build things around and bring in a piece like [Hopkins] is huge,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s official website. “Everything I have ever heard about the guy has been top notch, his work ethic, his toughness. To add him to the roster, we couldn’t be more pleased.”

They probably won’t stop grinning for a while, since they sent Johnson, a second-round pick this year and a 2021 fourth-round pick for one of the best receivers in football and a fourth-round pick.

There was a delay in the announcement while the league sorted out the rules for publicizing such things, but the Cardinals are reasonably excited to talk about it.

“What we were able to do is add substantial talent and I’m really excited,” team chairman Michael Bidwill said. “We’ve really weaponized this offense of Kliff Kingsbury.”

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald also noted that it’s hard to get too excited about any football transaction given the current national climate, but from a football standpoint, it’s a huge win for the Cardinals.