Chiefs sign Antonio Hamilton

The reigning NFL champs have signed their first free agent of the offseason.

According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, via multiple reports, the Chiefs have signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton to a one-year deal. Per those reports, Hamilton turned down more money for a chance to play for the Super Bowl LIV champions.

Hamilton appeared in 29 games for the Giants over the last two seasons and played 12 games for the Raiders from 2016-17. He has 38 tackles over the course of his career.

The Chiefs saw Kendall Fuller leave for Washington as a free agent. Two other corners from the 2019 squad — Bashaud Breeland and Morris Claiborne — remain unsigned.