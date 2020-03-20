Chris Godwin will defer to TB12 on No. 12

Getty Images

The number 12 is an integral part of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s brand. But receiver Chris Godwin currently has No. 12 in Tampa.

So what will happen? According to Godwin, whatever the GOAT wants.

“Obviously, if he doesn’t want it, or if he’s not making a big deal out of it, I’m definitely going to keep it,” Godwin told the team’s website, via ESPN.com. “We’ll see how that goes. I think just out of respect for what he’s done, what he’s accomplished, just kind of the career he’s built for himself, you have to lean into that respect.”

New players often buy their preferred number from a teammate. And on at least one occasion, it got ugly.

Former Washington running back Clinton Portis purchased No. 26 from former Washington safety Ifeanyi Ohalete for $40,000 after a trade that sent Portis from Denver to D.C. Portis paid Ohalete the first half of the money, and then Portis stiffed Ohalete after Ohalete was cut. So he sued, and Portis eventually settled for $18,000.

So Brady should, in all fairness, write a sizable check for the number, at a minimum donating the amount to a food bank in his new hometown of Tampa or some other charitable cause that will take on greater important during the COVID-19 outbreak.