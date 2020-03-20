Colts re-sign Le’Raven Clark

Getty Images

The Colts saw one reserve offensive lineman depart on Friday when Joe Haeg signed with the Buccaneers, but they were able to hold onto another one.

According to multiple reports, the Colts have re-signed tackle Le'Raven Clark.

Clark joined the Colts as a third-round pick out of Texas Tech in the 2016 draft. He made 12 starts over his first three years with the club, but never got into a game in any role during the 2019 season.

The Colts have brought back all five of their starting offensive linemen, so playing time will likely be sparse again this season for Clark unless the team deals with some injuries up front.