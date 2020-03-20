Cowboys re-sign C.J. Goodwin

Getty Images

The Cowboys have held onto another member of their 2019 secondary.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus informed PFT that his client C.J. Goodwin has signed a one-year deal to remain with the Cowboys. The deal is worth a little more than $1 million.

Goodwin joins Anthony Brown as cornerbacks to re-sign with the Cowboys while Byron Jones has left for the Dolphins as a free agent.

Goodwin signed with the Cowboys off of the Bengals practice squad in 2018 and played three games with the team that season. He played in all 16 games last season with most of his action coming on special teams. He was credited with nine tackles on the year.