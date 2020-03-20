Daniel Brunskill signs one-year tender with 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers announced Friday that exclusive rights free agent Daniel Brunskill has signed his one-year tender.

The team tendered the offensive lineman on March 5.

Brunskill appeared in 14 games with seven starts along the 49ers offensive line in 2019. He also played all three postseason games.

Brunskill, 26, entered the league as undrafted free agent, signing with the Falcons in 2017. He initially signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 12, 2019.

Brunskill had never appeared in a regular-season game until last season when he saw action on 476 offensive snaps and 45 on special teams.