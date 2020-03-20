Deon Bush re-signing with Chicago on one-year deal

Getty Images

Safety Deon Bush will return to the Bears on a one-year, $1.4 million deal, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Bush, 26, has spent the past four seasons in Chicago after they made him a fourth-round choice.

He has played 54 games, with eight starts, becoming a core special teams player.

In 2019, Bush played 58 defensive snaps and 263 on special teams and made eight tackles and two pass breakups.

In his four-year career, Bush has 44 tackles, a sack, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.