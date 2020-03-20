Dolphins pledge $500K to support youth and elderly in South Florida

Getty Images

The Dolphins have joined the list of NFL teams and players who are supporting efforts to aid those impacted by the alterations to daily life caused by COVID-19.

The team announced a $500,000 pledge to a variety of organizations working to help provide critical needs for the youth and elderly in South Florida.

“This is obviously an unprecedented situation that is affecting everyone; and affecting some people a lot more than others,” Dolphins president and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. We want to help those who are most vulnerable and those right here in our backyard. We will continue to monitor the situation with our community partners and strongly encourage everyone to stay home and follow the CDC guidelines. We will get through this together.”

The donations will go to meal programs for students in the Broward County and Miami-Dade County public school systems, relief efforts led by churches in the Miami Gardens area and the hunger-relief work done by Feeding South Florida.