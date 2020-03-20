Emmanuel Sanders hoping for 49ers return, but looking for “right fit”

Getty Images

As noted by MDS earlier this morning, the wide receiver market has been slow to develop.

For 49ers free agent Emmanuel Sanders, there’s a hope that he can remain with the team which traded for him last year, but he’s unsure.

“Hopefully we can run it back, but we’ll see,” Sanders said on Facebook Live, via Brian Witt of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

“The hardest thing about free agency,” he added, “is sometimes you want it right away but you have to wait and see what happens. I’m trying not to rush the process, because I know what I want out of a team and I know what my goals are. I’m trying to find the best fit.”

Finances will dictate part of that fit for sure, and at the moment, the law of supply and demand isn’t working in their favor.