Emmanuel Sanders signing with the Saints

Getty Images

Drew Brees has another weapon.

And the NFC South now has some of the best receiving corps in the NFL. The Bucs and new quarterback Tom Brady have Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley play for the Falcons.

The Saints have Michael Thomas . . . and now Emmanuel Sanders.

Sanders, who ranks 64th on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents, has agreed to terms with the Saints. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it’s a two-year, $16 million deal with a max value of $19 million.

Sanders, 33, had seven catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers’ 48-46 win over the Saints in Week 14 last season.

The two-time Pro Bowler made 66 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns in 2019 while splitting the season between Denver and San Francisco.

For his 10-year career, Sanders has 601 catches for 7,893 yards and 42 touchdowns.