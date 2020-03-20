Everson Griffen says goodbye to Vikings

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said in February that he expected defensive end Everson Griffen to return to the team for the 2020 season, but Zimmer’s expectation will not be reality.

Griffen posted a lengthy farewell message that thanked the team and “the best fans in the country” on Instagram Friday for believing in him and ” the unconditional support and love” he received when he had hard times off the field. Griffen went on to say that “it is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye” to Minnesota.

Griffen’s agent Brian Murphy also issued a statement to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

“We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency,” Murphy said.

Griffen has spent his entire 10-year career with the Vikings and is fourth in franchise history with 74.5 sacks.

10 responses to “Everson Griffen says goodbye to Vikings

  1. He was a great player for us, too bad our rebuild is starting so soon. We missed our window!

  2. Shoot

    Sounds like the hometown wanted too big of a discount.

    If those free agency talks don’t go well, hopefully he’ll circle-back.

    Don’t blink Spielman!

  3. Too bad, was hoping we could have him back on a 2 year 7 million deal. Oh well, need to use the young guys we have drafted and use our draft capital to replenish our depth. Extend Harris to lower his cap and we have money to get a vet CB /or WR.

  4. We’ll see. I’m guessing Vikings wanted him back on situational pass rusher money. Grif probably thinks he’s still an every down player. We’ll see what the rest of the league thinks.

  5. I hate to see Everson go but I would also hate to see the Vikings overpay to keep him. He’s on the downside of his career, and though he would be an asset for this season, he probably wouldn’t be much of a contributor the next season. The Vikings are obviously looking toward 2021 and beyond to be serious contenders so investing in younger players is the best idea right now.

  6. The window is shut, what a waste, all for medicore qb. Should have kept Case, he had developed nicely with those guys.

  9. How weird, I was always under the impression that everyone was willing to play for free for the Vikings?

  10. Griffen’s 74.5 sacks are fourth in team history but only because sacks were not tracked as an official stat until 1982. Unofficially, Carl Eller (130.5), Jim Marshall (127), and Alan Page (148.5 career sacks, most of which were with the Vikings) would drop Griffen to seventh.

