Falcons cut Ryan Allen but plan to re-sign him

The Falcons signed punter Ryan Allen to a one-year, $1.05 million deal on Feb. 18. They released him Friday, according to the NFL’s official transactions.

The move, however, is only procedural, according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.

Under the minimum-salary benefit, Allen’s salary cap number will drop to $750,000.

Allen was the fourth punter to appear in a game for the Falcons last season. He played in eight games and averaged 41.9 yards per kick.

Allen, 30, spent his first six seasons with the Patriots before he lost his job last August.