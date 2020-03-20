Gerald McCoy: I’m an every down guy, that hasn’t changed

Getty Images

Newly signed Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy played in every game for the Panthers last season, but played a smaller percentage of snaps than he played in all but one of his seven seasons with the Buccaneers.

McCoy missed three games that season in Tampa, so last year represented a new low and he said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he “actually had a dispute with the coaches last year in Carolina because they were taking me out of the game.” He went on to say that he feels he’s still a three-down player and that he’ll go back to being one in Dallas this year.

“I had never rotated as much as I did last year in Carolina,” McCoy said. “Ever. Ever. That’s not what I was used to. That’s honestly not even what I like to do. I’ll play all game if I have to. . . . I’m an every down guy, that hasn’t changed and I don’t plan on it changing this year.”

Last year was a different one for McCoy and it was a disappointing one for his new team as they failed to make the playoffs after winning the division in 2018. McCoy said that “every year is different” and that he truly believes the team has all the pieces necessary to turn that back around in 2020.