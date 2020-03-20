Giants fund childcare program for emergency responders in New Jersey

Getty Images

Emergency response personnel are being called into action around the country to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak and that often creates childcare needs that can be more difficult with many schools closed.

The Giants hope to make that aspect of life a little easier. They are funding a childcare program that will be free for emergency response personnel at the Meadowlands YMCA in New Jersey.

“Our staff is well-organized and well-trained to manage in this situation and is complying with the State and County Departments of Health’s standards in their health safety protocols,” Meadowlands YMCA president and CEO David Kisselback said in a statement, via NJ.com. “While we are cognizant of the CDC and other guidelines being issued to limit social gatherings, we also are committed to our mission of supporting the community, and our daycare program, food distribution programs, blood drives and education support programming are all being administered with the greatest of care.”

The program can account for up to 42 children a day and the Giants have currently pledged funding for the next 10 weeks.