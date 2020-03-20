Ha Ha Clinton-Dix reaches agreement with Cowboys

Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reached an agreement with safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, his agency announced Thursday night.

Clinton-Dix reunites with head coach Mike McCarthy, who served as head coach of the Green Bay Packers when Clinton-Dix was drafted by the team in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Clinton-Dix played four full seasons with the Packers under McCarthy but was traded to the Washington Redskins during the middle of the 2018 season. After appearing in nine games for Washington to close out that year, Clinton-Dix moved on to the Chicago Bears last season.

Clinton-Dix hasn’t missed a single game during his six seasons in the NFL and has started all but six games (all as a rookie) over that span. Clinton-Dix made the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro for his 2016 season with the Packers.

Clinton-Dix has 16 career interceptions, four forced fumbles, 5.5 sacks and 33 passes defended for his career.

Per Jane Slater of the NFL Network, it’s a one-year deal worth $4 million with $2.5 million guaranteed.