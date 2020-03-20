Jaelen Strong chimes in on Bill O’Brien

Getty Images

The news that the Texans were trading receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for a running back Arizona wanted to unload and a second-round pick was confusing. The subsequent claim that Texans coach Bill O’Brien and Hopkins had a contentious relationship helped make the move a bit more understandable.

And even though Hopkins (on Twitter) and the Texans (via leak) tried to throw water on the perception created by Michael Irvin’s characterization of a conversation with Hopkins, former Texans receiver Jaelen Strong chimed in to take aim at O’Brien.

“This is who Bill O Brien is,” Strong tweeted with a link to the initial stories regarding Irvin’s inflammatory remarks. “Y’all thought it was my fault I wasn’t seeing the field. The man simply didn’t like me because I was a product of my environment. PERFORMANCE means nothing. He wasted my first 3 years ultimately ruining my NFL career. I never knew how to kiss ass.”

It’s unclear whether Strong, a third-round pick of the Texans in 2015, ever would have or could have become a high-level performer. He had 14 catches as a rookie and 14 catches the next year. The Texans released Strong in September 2017, one game after he was suspended for Week One due to a substance-abuse policy violation.

Still only 27, Strong thereafter spent time with the Jaguars and Browns and currently is out of football.