Jason Licht: Tom Brady’s desire to be a champion is as strong as ever

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht says Tom Brady is coming to Tampa Bay for one reason: To win a championship.

Licht said after Brady signed his contract this morning that Brady is the same competitor now that he was early in his career. Licht was a Patriots scout in 2000, when they drafted Brady.

“Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates,” Licht said in a statement released by the team. “I’ve known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has. He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization.”

The Buccaneers haven’t been to the playoffs since 2007, a drought Brady was brought in to break. And just making the playoffs won’t satisfy Brady. He wants a seventh Super Bowl ring.