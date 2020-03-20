Jets re-sign Arthur Maulet

Getty Images

Cornerback Arthur Maulet didn’t get tendered a contract by the Jets as a restricted free agent, but he’s already headed back to the roster.

Maulet tweeted that he’s returning to the team on Friday and his agents announced that it will be a one-year deal.

Maulet signed with the Jets last January and started six of the 12 games that he played with the team. He had 38 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

The Jets have also re-signed Brian Poole this week while Maurice Canady left as a free agent and Trumaine Johnson was released. Darryl Roberts and Nate Hairston also remain on hand at cornerback.