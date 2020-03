Getty Images

Linebacker Lerentee McCray is returning to the Jaguars.

His representation, DEC Management, announced McCray has re-signed.

McCray, 29, has spent the past three seasons in Jacksonville. As a core special teams player, he has appeared in 35 games for the Jaguars.

McCray has played 182 defensive snaps and 730 on special teams with Jacksonville. He has 26 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass breakup.

He played two seasons with Denver and one with Buffalo before landing in Jacksonville.