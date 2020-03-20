Lions re-sign Miles Killebrew

Getty Images

The Lions have been busy adding free agents from outside the organization this week, but they closed out the first days of free agency by holding onto one of their own players.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms with safety Miles Killebrew on a contract. No terms of the pact were disclosed.

Killebrew was a fourth-round selection in 2016 and he missed one game over his first four seasons in the league. He’s made four starts on defense over that time and he’s been a key member of the special teams units in Detroit.

Killebrew has 93 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble for his career.

In addition to announcing the deal with Killebrew, the Lions announced that they’ve agreed to terms with eight free agents. They are linebacker Jamie Collins, quarterback Chase Daniel, safety Jayron Kearse, cornerback Tony McRae, defensive tackle Danny Shelton, cornerback Desmond Trufant, tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and defensive tackle Tony Williams.