McNair family donates $500,000 to provide food in and around Houston

Getty Images

Another NFL team has made a commitment to make sure those in need continue to get food as the country works to get through the challenges created by the spread of COVID-19.

Texans senior chair Janet McNair announced on behalf of her family that they have made a pair of $250,000 donations to organizations in the Houston area.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to make an impactful donation of $250,000 to the Houston Food Bank as well as Interfaith Ministries’ Meals on Wheels during this incredibly difficult time in our community,” remarked Houston Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice McNair. “We are committed to helping our city and are thankful for organizations like these to lift us in moments of need.”

The Houston Food Bank provides services for hundreds of thousands in 18 southeast Texas counties. Interfaith Meals on Wheels serves over 4,300 homebound seniors in the Greater Houston and Galveston County area.