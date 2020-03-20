Melvin Gordon excited to team up with Phillip Lindsay

Getty Images

The Broncos signed running back Melvin Gordon on Friday and added him to a backfield that already includes Phillip Lindsay.

Lindsay has run for more than 1,000 yards in his first two seasons, which is something no other undrafted player has ever done before and was the foundation for hope that he’d be able to work out a new contract with the the team. The Broncos said they’d wait until after free agency to consider that and the prospects may have dimmed with Gordon’s arrival.

Gordon realizes that his arrival may not be what Lindsay wanted to see this offseason, but that he thinks the partnership can work out well for him and his new teammate.

“I can’t tell you how he feels right now,” Gordon said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “I was just a 1-2 punch with Austin Ekeler so it’s a little different for me. I don’t want to say the wrong thing. I’ve got new teammates now I’m trying to be all good. He’s going to continue to be a phenomenal player. The people in Denver are going to continue to love him. I know for sure he’s going to keep rolling. [We were] at Pro Bowl together. Cool dude. I’m excited to team up w/him and see what we can do.”

Ekeler landed a multi-year deal with the Chargers as a result of how he held up his end of the 1-2 punch, which may offer some hope to Lindsay about how things can play out in Denver despite Gordon’s arrival to the team.