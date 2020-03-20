Neville Hewitt re-signing with Jets on one-year, $2 million deal

Getty Images

Linebacker Neville Hewitt is re-signing the Jets. He has agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal, according to Hewitt’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Hewitt, 26, has spent the past two seasons with the Jets.

He has played 28 games, with 16 starts since arriving as a free agent in the 2018 offseason. Hewitt has 114 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, two interceptions and five pass breakups with the Jets.

He played for the Dolphins his first three seasons, appearing in 38 games with seven starts.

In his five-year career, Hewitt has 218 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions and nine pass breakups.