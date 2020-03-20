NFL undecided on whether to hold May meetings

Getty Images

The NFL already has canceled its Consumer Products Summit, the annual owners meetings, pre-draft visits, public events surrounding the draft and closed team facilities to players amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL has not yet decided about its May owners meetings, Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports.

The meetings are scheduled for May 18-20 in Marina del Rey, California. The NFL has expanded that meeting after canceling the one scheduled to begin March 28.

The draft will continue as scheduled April 23-25 but without the usual fanfare. Las Vegas was slated to host the draft.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to NFL staff sent Thursday in which he said next month’s draft will serve “to help support fans and those people impacted in our communities.”

“We will get through these difficult days together and every one of you should be proud knowing that you have played an important role to help our world emerge stronger and more unified,” Goodell wrote, via Maske. “While there have been changes to the way we work and some of our plans, we have an unwavering commitment to upholding the NFL’s legacy and lifting the spirit of America. . . .”