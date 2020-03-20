Panthers agree to terms with Seth DeValve

Getty Images

The Panthers have agreed to terms with tight end Seth DeValve, Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer reports.

DeValve, 27, spent last year with the Jaguars.

He played 12 games, starting six, while seeing action on 325 offensive snaps and 111 on special teams. DeValve made 12 catches for 140 yards last season.

The Browns made DeValve a fourth-round choice in 2016. He played three seasons there.

In four NFL seasons, DeValve has played 53 games with 16 starts. He has 60 catches for 736 yards and four touchdowns.