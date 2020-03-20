Panthers owner donates $1 million to area hospitals

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper has made a $1 million donation to help area hospitals dealing with COVID-19.

Officially, the David A.Tepper Charitable Foundation has split the donation among the two major hospital groups in Charlotte, with Atrium Health Foundation receiving $650,000, and Novant Health Foundation receiving $350,000.

The donations are targeted to support efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

A number of NFL teams, owners, and players are stepping up in a number of ways, supporting their communities in trying times.