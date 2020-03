Getty Images

The Panthers continue to add wide receivers, without adding household names.

Unless that household is in Egypt.

The Panthers announced the addition of Pharoh Cooper on a one-year contract.

The former Rams fourth-rounder and Pro Bowl returner, Cooper was with the Cardinals and Bengals last year.

They’ve also signed wide receiver Seth Roberts and Keith Kirkwood, adding fiber to the depth chart that is topped by D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.