Patriots agree to terms with Danny Vitale

Getty Images

The Patriots have agreed to terms with fullback Danny Vitale, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Vitale underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last month after missing the final regular-season game and both playoff contests for the Packers.

Vitale, 26, spent the past two seasons in Green Bay.

He appeared in 20 games, including 15 last season, and started four. Vitale had nine touches for 102 yards for the Packers.

The Buccaneers made Vitale a fifth-round choice in 2016, but they waived him out of the preseason. He had a brief stint on the Bills’ roster, though he never played a game, before returning to the Bucs’ practice squad.

The Browns signed him to their 53-player roster during the 2016 season, and he appeared in 24 games with nine starts over two seasons in Cleveland.