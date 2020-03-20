Patriots make 18 playoff games from six Super Bowl runs available online

Getty Images

On the same day that Tom Brady‘s 20-year run with the Patriots officially came to an end, the Patriots have given fans an opportunity to pass the time during social distancing by embracing the playoff games from the Super Bowl wins engineered by Brady at quarterback.

The Patriots have announced that all six versions of the franchise’s “Three Games to Glory” series will be made available on Patriots.com today, and on YouTube.com as of Monday.

Each installment includes all three postseason games won by the Patriots en route to victories in Super Bowl XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, and LIII.

The first game of the bunch may be the best — a snow-globe masterpiece that included the application of the Tuck Rule and a couple of clutch kicks from Adam Vinatieri.