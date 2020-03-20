Patriots make 18 playoff games from six Super Bowl runs available online

Posted by Mike Florio on March 20, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT
On the same day that Tom Brady‘s 20-year run with the Patriots officially came to an end, the Patriots have given fans an opportunity to pass the time during social distancing by embracing the playoff games from the Super Bowl wins engineered by Brady at quarterback.

The Patriots have announced that all six versions of the franchise’s “Three Games to Glory” series will be made available on Patriots.com today, and on YouTube.com as of Monday.

Each installment includes all three postseason games won by the Patriots en route to victories in Super Bowl XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, and LIII.

The first game of the bunch may be the best — a snow-globe masterpiece that included the application of the Tuck Rule and a couple of clutch kicks from Adam Vinatieri.

13 responses to “Patriots make 18 playoff games from six Super Bowl runs available online

  2. If you like the Pats, you already have these. If not, then you hate them and don’t care

  5. Out of 41 playoff games, 30 playoff wins for GOAT Brady. The next QB is Peyton with 27 and just 14 wins. Insane gap.

  6. That’s pretty cool. Although I love NFL Films and their productions, it’s been nice to see actual broadcasts of historic games (SBs, playoffs, etc.) on the NFL YouTube channel the past few years. Hope they keep coming!

  11. Very cool.

    Tampa Bay Tommy fumbled of course, as even he admitted himself. Payback for Ben Dreith so nothing to apologize for.

  12. ringheadcrusher says:
    March 20, 2020 at 1:53 pm
    That was no masterpiece. It was an ASTERISK!
    ——-
    The Astros deserve an asterisk.
    PeHGHton Manning deserves an asterisk.

    Patriots don’t get an asterisk. I do not acknowledge Spygate as cheating as it was done in the open, definitely a blunder by Bill but not cheating, Deflategate didn’t happen as science has proven and the rest of the “evidence” was completely made up and anyone who thinks the video department acting on their own to tape the sidelines of the bengals (and they were on their own as found by the league) is cheating is just being silly. 😀

  13. flviking says:
    March 20, 2020 at 1:57 pm
    Pat fans to become the packer fans. “I remember back in the 1920s………….

    ———————-
    They have to wait until 2120 before they can be like Packer fans.

