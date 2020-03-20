Rams will introduce logo, colors Monday, and say it’s not what you think it is

Getty Images

That new Rams’ logo that supposedly leaked earlier this month? Yeah, well, the Rams deny it is legit.

We will find out soon enough.

In a letter to season ticket holders, COO Kevin Demoff said the Rams will unveil their new logo and colors Monday. Their new uniforms will come later this spring.

“We will host a live stream on therams.com and our social channels during which we will reveal our new logos and colors to our fans,” Demoff wrote. “We have loved seeing all of the creative ideas and feedback on social media throughout this process and are excited for you to continue this journey with us, giving back to our community and inspiring Angelenos is at the heart of our organization, so it is fitting that we will showcase our new look as part of the Te’LA’thon. Furthermore, anyone who donates to the Te’LA’thon has a chance to win a Rams hat donning our new brand, while supplies last. And don’t worry — it’s not the hat that you saw on social media a few weeks ago.

“Later this spring, after years of planning, designing and receiving considerable input from our fans, we will roll out our new uniforms. We look forward to sharing them with you in the coming months.”

The Te’LA’thon will assist Southern California response efforts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. All contributions will benefit the United Way of Greater Los Angeles’ Pandemic Relief Fund in direct support of community partners, including the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.